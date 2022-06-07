Dr Jennifer Daniels - Turpentine, Candida, Listener Questions & More by Justin Stellman on ExtremeHealthRadio #622 (10.22.18)

Dr. Jennifer Daniels is here to answer your health questions! We talked a bit about turpentine, vitality capsules and how they help the body overcome candida and parasites.

Dr. Jennifer Daniels was also nice enough to answer many of your health questions! Thanks Dr. Daniels!

(Re-post permission received Feb 26, 2021)

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