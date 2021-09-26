Funeral Director: Surge in UK Deaths Happened Almost at Same Time Mass Vaccinations Began

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09/23/2021 Funeral Director John O’Looney repeatedly witnesses people labeled as COVID deaths, even if they died of natural causes of terminal cancer, even being hit by a car last year, and confirmed a huge explosion of death happened almost the moment mass vaccination began in the UK. He also predicts more people will die from the CCP Virus vaccine since the authorities are promoting regular boosters for the next 3 to 5 years.