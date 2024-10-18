How Do I Deal with Fear While Trying to Process Through Physical Pain? Why We Have a Physical Pain? Some Example of Suppressed Emotions Linked to Physical Pain, How to Be Relieved of the Pain?

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/YyfPkLG527M

20140416 Interview With Jesus - Emotions S01P01





03m47s - 19m50s





www.divinetruth.com

“IF YOU ALLOW YOURSELF TO FEEL AND EXPERIENCE FEAR, YOU WILL ALLOW THE EXPERIENCE OF PAIN. AND ALSO IN THE EXPERIENCE OF FEAR, PAIN WILL REDUCE NOT INCREASE. SO IF THE PAIN IS INCREASING, IT MEANS THAT YOU ARE ATTEMPTING TO SUPPRESS YOUR FEAR OF IT. ALLOW THE FEELING OF YOUR FEAR OF THE PAIN THAT YOU ARE EXPERIENCING.”

@ 05m33s





“CAUSE OF ALL PAIN IS THE SUPPRESSION OF SOME EMOTION.”

@ 07m02s





“IF I SUPPRESS EMOTION, IT WILL RESULT IN PAIN. THIS IS A FACT.”

@ 09m40s




