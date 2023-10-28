❗️🇮🇱🇵🇸🎞 Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: October 26-27, 2023

▪️The IDF announced the expansion of ground operations against Palestinian groups in the Gaza Strip. Immediately following the announcement, the most extensive bombardment of the enclave since the escalation began commenced.

▪️Expansion, in this context, signifies conducting deeper raids within the enclave. There is no mention of the commencement of a full-scale ground operation yet.

▪️Over the past two days, Israelis have carried out several such actions, with varying degrees of success. On the night from Wednesday to Thursday, Israelis carried out a raid in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, but the actual results remain unknown.

▪️However, the raid on Thursday night to Friday from Maghazi and Bureij did not end in success. Palestinians reported a successful ambush and the capture of Israeli military personnel.

▪️A similar attempt to land marine forces on the beach near the city of Rafah also ended in failure.

▪️Simultaneous to these types of raids, the Israeli Defense Forces continue to reduce the enclave to ruins with air raids. According to Palestinian claims, all communications in the Gaza Strip have been severed, including an internet blackout.

▪️In response, Palestinian groups continue to shell Israeli cities, but the scale is incomparable to Israeli strikes.

▪️Hezbollah activities on the northern border has decreased, but due to the expansion of Israeli ground raids, it may increase once more.

▪️On the West Bank, Israeli forces continue mass detentions of Palestinians.

▪️Yemeni Houthi militants from the Ansarallah movement attempted to launch a rocket strike in southern Israel. The projectile hit the Egyptian city of Taba.

▪️An attack occurred on an Israeli military base in Dahlak in Eritrea on the east coast of Africa.

