© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Time for David to stand up to Goliath: with Trond Aaronson
Follow
0
Share
Report
99 views • April 15, 2020
PLEASE SUPPORT MY WORK : protecting the children in a digital industrial age - https://www.patreon.com/shaidanon
what is the nature of reality and what the controllers are hiding from us ?
its time for us to realise our true nature and to stand up to the thick cabal!
what is the nature of reality and what the controllers are hiding from us ?
its time for us to realise our true nature and to stand up to the thick cabal!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.