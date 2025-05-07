STOP TRUSTING EVERYONE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's time that we were more guarded! Everyone wants to tell us that we should be more trusting, when the opposite is true! The heart is deceitful and wicked! We trust God, and we ask for discernment before we let people into our lives. #boundaries #guardyourheart #toxicpeople #wolvesinsheepsclothing