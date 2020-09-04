EP 2098-9AM BREAKING: AG BARR SAYS DOJ IS CONDUCTING "VERY BIG" VOTER FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS

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THURSDAY - SEPTEMBER 03, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2354933720
The Department of Justice is conducting several “very big” voter fraud investigations in multiple states, Attorney General William Barr told CNN in an interview aired on Sept. 2.
“I know there are a number of investigations right now, some very big ones, in states,” Barr said in response to a question about how many voter fraud indictments the Department of Justice (DOJ) has brought on his watch.
Barr said he did not know the exact number. At least 32 people have been criminally convicted of voter fraud in 2019, according to a database maintained by the conservative Heritage Foundation think tank.
The attorney general made the remarks as part of a tense exchange with CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer about mail-in voting. 2098-9AM BREAKING: AG BARR SAYS DOJ IS CONDUCTING “VERY BIG” VOTER FRAUD INVESTIGATIONS – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3gVuTBc
Meet Roger Stone & Pete Santilli In Las Vegas Sept 12, 2020
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