OLIVER STONE DOCUMENTARY ON THE JFK MURDER!

THIS IS AN EXCELLENT DOCUMENTARY CONCERNING THE JFK ASSASSINATION. OF COURSE MORE INFORMATION HAS COME OUT SINCE IT CREATED. FOR ALL THE DOCUMENT, VIDEO AND PHOTOS ALTERATIONS AND DESTRUCTION. THERE'S STILL ENOUGH PROOF THAT'S BEEN EXPOSED TO BRING DOWN AMERICAS CORRUPT GOVERNMENT. IF THE U.S. HAD AN HONEST LEGAL SYSTEM NONE OF THIS EVIL WOULD HAVE A CHANCE TO REAR ITS UGLY HEAD. SADLY THOUGH, WE HAVE FAR TO MANY EVIL LEADERS AND THEIR BRAIN DEAD SERVANTS TO BATTLE THIS NASTY EVIL. WE'VE NOW ARRIVED AT THE CROSSROADS OF AMERICA WHERE ALMIGHTY GOD WILL NOW ALLOW IT TO BE COMPLETELY DESTROYED. YOU BETTER ARMUP, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY. OUR EVIL GOVERNMENT HAS BETRAYED US AND NOW THEIR HENCHMEN AND WOMEN WANT YOU AND I SILENCED FOREVER. WAKEUP!