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Masonry Is Made to Look Like Witchcraft - Induction Rituals
Veiling Ruses
Veiling Ruses
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47 views • June 18, 2020
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Comparison of induction rituals of Freemasonry and Wicca witchcraft. Former members recount similar experiences. Happy 18.06!
Keywords
occult origin of masonryoccult elements of masonryinduction ritual of masonryscottish rite and blue lodgeentered craft inductionwitchcraft elements in masonry
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