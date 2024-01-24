Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for January 23, 2024

Quo Vadis





Jan 23, 2024





Here is Our Lady's Message for January 23:





Dear children, I ask you to keep the flame of your faith alight.





You are walking towards a future of great spiritual darkness.





Many men and women of faith will be persecuted for loving and defending the truth.





The mire of false doctrines will spread and many of My poor children will drink the bitter cup of sorrow.





Do not retreat.





My Jesus will always be at your side.





Trust in Him and everything will turn out well for you.





I love you as you are and I have come from Heaven to help you.





Listen to Me.





You have freedom, but the best thing is to do the Will of Jesus.





Welcome His Gospel and seek Him in the Eucharist.





Your victory is in the Eucharist.





Whatever happens, do not forget: My Jesus is present in the Eucharist in Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity and this is a non-negotiable truth.





I know each one of you by name and I will pray to My Jesus for you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on September 14, 2021:





Dear children, humanity will drink the bitter chalice of suffering, but do not retreat.





There is no victory without the cross.





Have courage.





My Jesus walks with you.





Give Him your very existence and you will be able to face all the obstacles that will come.





The victory of the just will come, but first you will have to carry a heavy cross.





I ask you to keep the flame of your faith burning.





When all seems lost, the Lord will act in favor of the just.





Find strength in prayer and in the Eucharist.





I am your Mother and I love you.





When you feel weak, call upon Jesus.





In him is your strength.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Remain in peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SQtEg7URG4c