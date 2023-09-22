Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars: According to this leaked manual, the Third World War began as a Quiet War with Silent Weapons killing unsuspecting millions upon the Earth. This document, if it is indeed legit, as I suspect it is, is the template for what we are experiencing today and it is utterly chilling. It puts many things in perspective about the mindset and the goals of those who truly operate and run this planet. As they say, the best slave is the one who believes he is free! You are not free, if you believe you are, then you are the perfect slave in the yes of your masters!https://archive.org/details/SilentWeaponsForQuietWarsOriginalDocumentCopy