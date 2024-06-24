BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BIRD SHIT - THE NEXT HOAX
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
61 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
759 views • 10 months ago

So here is the next HOAX, DISEASE X, in our down under land of OZ and across the world. 

All links are in the video.

Thank you so much to the musicians for this music: 

'Echoes of Solitude (Sadness Piano) - Monument Music 

'Dark Sad Ambient Piano - Ashot Danielyan Composer 

Beautiful outro footage - thank you -
'Flocking Starlings: Beautiful Phenomenon of Murmuration'
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zjMsvzOsHw

JESUS guide you all.

(KJV)

MATTHEW 24:4-8

4 And Jesus answered and said unto them, Take heed that no man deceive you.

5 For many shall come in my name, saying, I am Christ; and shall deceive many.

6 And ye shall hear of wars and rumours of wars: see that ye be not troubled: for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet.

7 For nation shall rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom: and there shall be famines, and pestilences, and earthquakes, in divers places.

8 All these are the beginning of sorrows.

Keywords
vaccineshoaxgodjesus christsalvationcianwodepopulationwitchcraftbill gatesgeorgia guide stonesfaminematthew 24vaccine deathsfreemasonsconfederateremote viewingbird fludisease xkjv holy biblefood as a weaponspanish flu hoaxthe next pandemicdeagalhunger as a weapon
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy