Cluster Missile Attack on the location of Ukrainian UAV Operators, their mobile Launchers and Stock of Drones near the village of Mylovoe in the Kherson region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 17 hours ago

Cluster missile attack on the location of Ukrainian UAV operators, their mobile launchers and stock of drones near the village of Mylovoe in the Kherson region.

It seems that between the time of filming and the strike, enemy vehicles with installed launchers managed to change their location, but some of the drones they left behind were destroyed.

