Cluster missile attack on the location of Ukrainian UAV operators, their mobile launchers and stock of drones near the village of Mylovoe in the Kherson region.
It seems that between the time of filming and the strike, enemy vehicles with installed launchers managed to change their location, but some of the drones they left behind were destroyed.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.