Patents For Brain Manipulation: An AI Intelligence Machine





Dr. Ariyana Love: It allows for remote magnetic control of the nervous system, developed by DARPA





They’re using a magnetic nano powder for 6G technology to interface humans with the internet





All of my clients that are vaxxed complain of electromagnetic radiation in their head and movement in their head, something going up their spine..moving under the skin





Would you really want someone like Yuval Harari controlling your brain?





WATCH HERE (https://rumble.com/v1d53p3-global-death-surge-is-covid-jab-scientists-biostructures-in-vaxxed-proved-i.html)





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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