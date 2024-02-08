Alex Jones Full Show 2/8/24 Tucker Carlson 1776 Is A Real HERO!!!!

Tucker Carlson Real Hero. Investigative Reporters Expose Giant Child Trafficking Rings In New York, Arizona, And California. Anthony Rubin joins Alex Jones to reveal what he and his team have discovered by investigating the illegal immigrant pipelines running across the United States.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.