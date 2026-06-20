JD Vance on Lebanon💩 "Israelis are going to respond in self-defense" - said as Israel is killing, & taking Lebanon land

JD Vance on Lebanon:



Hezbollah sometimes fires at the Israelis, and of course that means the Israelis are going to respond in self-defense.

This absolute piece of shit tells the Lebanese Christians that they have friends in the US government.



The performative Christianity out of Americans is exhausting, manipulative, and needs to stop.

@DDGeopolitics

However:

Netanyahu has ordered the IOF to stop firing in Lebanon, while keeping forces in the positions they've occupied.

Adding:

An Iranian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Araghchi, will travel to Geneva tonight to meet with USofficials



According to the Foreign Ministry, they will ‘demand clarifications’ and follow up on the implementation of the U.S. commitments in the MoU.

Iran's military has announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, citing US violations of the war-ending MOU and Israel's continued strikes in southern Lebanon.

Adding:

STRAIT OF HORMUZ CLOSED



The IRGC's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the Strait of Hormuz is closed to vessel traffic, citing US violation of the first clause of the war-ending memorandum and the Zionist regime's continued ceasefire violations in southern Lebanon, including the killing and displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, as well as the failure of Zionist occupying forces to withdraw from southern Lebanese territory. The command called this the first step in response to the enemy's breach, warning that further measures will follow if the aggression continues.



The IRGC Navy reinforced the announcement, warning all vessels not to approach the strait or risk their safety.



Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson added:



• An Iranian delegation will travel to Switzerland to press the other side on implementing its commitments and to clarify how it intends to follow through.



• Talks on a final agreement are conditional on implementation of all five clauses of the memorandum. Iran has upheld its obligations; the other side is obligated to force the Zionist regime to halt its attacks on Lebanon.



• If any part of the other side's commitments goes unimplemented, the entire agreement is at risk, and the other side must act quickly or the deal as a whole will collapse.



• "We did not sign a commitment to leave it unimplemented. Our approach is commitment for commitment." If the other side fails to deliver, Iran will respond with the necessary measures.

Adding:

IRAN MOBILIZES | The Armed Forces General Staff has issued a military conscript call-up for June-July 2026.



Conscripts ordered to report immediately for training assignments.



Signals active military preparation as Iran's security council warns of "predetermined countermeasures" and the regional ceasefire disintegrates.