Is Obedience the Rock Your Life Stands On—or Are You Building on Sand?

When the storms hit, will your life stand firm or collapse? In Episode 2 of our devotional series, Pastor Roderick Webster digs deeper into Jesus’ Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders (Matthew 7:24-27) to show why obedience—not opinion—is the solid rock of genuine faith.
🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:
Why hearing the Word isn’t proof of salvation—doing it is.
The hidden cost of following Jesus (Luke 9:57-62) and why excuses don’t cut it.
The stark contrast between a life built on God’s truth vs. one built on self-satisfaction.
Practical steps to move from “I believe” to “I obey.”
🛠 Action Steps:
Reflect: Which foundation describes your life today—obedience or opinion?
📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7:24-27 • Titus 1:15-16 • 2 Timothy 3:7 • Luke 9:57-62
🎵 Suggested Worship Track: “Trust and Obey” (Classic Hymn)
–––
Building on the Rock together—one day, one step, one act of obedience at a time. 🙏
00:00Introduction and Purpose of Devotion
00:31Recap of Previous Devotion
01:15The Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders
02:07Application of the Parable
04:05The House Built on the Rock
05:00The House Built on the Sand
07:24The Cost of Following Jesus
08:32Final Encouragement and Conclusion