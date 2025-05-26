Is Obedience the Rock Your Life Stands On—or Are You Building on Sand?

When the storms hit, will your life stand firm or collapse? In Episode 2 of our devotional series, Pastor Roderick Webster digs deeper into Jesus’ Parable of the Wise and Foolish Builders (Matthew 7:24-27) to show why obedience—not opinion—is the solid rock of genuine faith.



🔹 In this episode you’ll discover:

Why hearing the Word isn’t proof of salvation—doing it is.

The hidden cost of following Jesus (Luke 9:57-62) and why excuses don’t cut it.

The stark contrast between a life built on God’s truth vs. one built on self-satisfaction.

Practical steps to move from “I believe” to “I obey.”



🛠 Action Steps:

Reflect: Which foundation describes your life today—obedience or opinion?

Comment below: Share one area where God is calling you to deeper obedience.

Share & Subscribe: Send this to someone who needs a firmer foundation, then tap the bell so you never miss a devotion.



📖 Key Scriptures: Matthew 7:24-27 • Titus 1:15-16 • 2 Timothy 3:7 • Luke 9:57-62

🎵 Suggested Worship Track: “Trust and Obey” (Classic Hymn)

–––

Building on the Rock together—one day, one step, one act of obedience at a time. 🙏





