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Oh, What a Tangled Web We Weave
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120 views • June 23, 2020
Catherine Kerrigan does it again, this time in the mid 1970s to early 1980s with a behind the scenes look at the "Criminal Masterminds" at work in Ottawa getting the "Canada Bill" ready to take to the British Parliament and return with the Canada act in 1982 and the photocopy of the BNA act, 1867 newly renamed the Constitution act 1867.
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