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Demonstration for Freedom Copenhagen Denmark against Fascism Part 9 Finale (09.01.2021)
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11 views • January 14, 2021
Danmarks Riges Grundlov (Grundloven)
§ 12. Kongen har med de i denne grundlov fastsatte indskrænkninger den højeste myndighed over alle rigets anliggender og udøver den gennem ministrene.
§ 13. Kongen er ansvarsfri; hans person er fredhellig. Ministrene er ansvarlige for regeringens førelse; deres ansvarlighed bestemmes nærmere ved lov.
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/1953/169
Martin Tidsvilde fortæller hvad der foregår lige nu og hvem der har ansvaret (magten) [21.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ackBpjYyKgej/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Torch-Demonstration Copenhagen, Denmark [13.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPeSXyhZC4rp/
Hvad er det vi kæmper for? København d 04.11.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3jztqQPH27V/
20 juni 2020. Falke vs. "Folkebevægelsen For Frihed"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnqagNuubtIW/
Hvilke myndigheder anbefalede 'nedlukning' af Danmark? [28.05.2020 Debatten: Coronakrisens pris]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
1 maj 2020 Fælledparken - Part 3 (Falke Thue Mikailsen Fuld tale)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXCCTKaVzyrq/
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
§ 12. Kongen har med de i denne grundlov fastsatte indskrænkninger den højeste myndighed over alle rigets anliggender og udøver den gennem ministrene.
§ 13. Kongen er ansvarsfri; hans person er fredhellig. Ministrene er ansvarlige for regeringens førelse; deres ansvarlighed bestemmes nærmere ved lov.
https://www.retsinformation.dk/eli/lta/1953/169
Martin Tidsvilde fortæller hvad der foregår lige nu og hvem der har ansvaret (magten) [21.12.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ackBpjYyKgej/
Frihed eller Fascisme? [Pædofili] Copenhagen, Denmark 02.12.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zQEiFTBv5mQ2/
Torch-Demonstration Copenhagen, Denmark [13.11.2020]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LPeSXyhZC4rp/
Hvad er det vi kæmper for? København d 04.11.2020
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q3jztqQPH27V/
20 juni 2020. Falke vs. "Folkebevægelsen For Frihed"
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dnqagNuubtIW/
Hvilke myndigheder anbefalede 'nedlukning' af Danmark? [28.05.2020 Debatten: Coronakrisens pris]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oC0Q3cnKXiei/
1 maj 2020 Fælledparken - Part 3 (Falke Thue Mikailsen Fuld tale)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WXCCTKaVzyrq/
'For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places'
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