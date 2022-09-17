Young Dad-to-be KILLED by VAXX induced HEART ATTACK while playing Football

Dad-To-Be Dies At A Charity Football Match Just Weeks After Pregnancy Announcement
A
dad-to-be collapsed and died while taking part in a football match just
weeks after he found out that he and his partner were expecting a baby.
Jamie Harper fell ill while playing at a five-a-side football centre in
Leeds on Sunday, just four days after he and his girlfriend Leah Hayes
moved into together.
The 34-year-old was airlifted to Leeds General Infirmary, where he sadly pronounced dead just before 1.41pm, Hull Live reports. The tragedy occurred less than two weeks after he and his partner announced their pregnancy on social media.
SOURCE:
https://t.me/covidbc/4928
###
Mirrored - Boot Camp
