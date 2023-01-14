Create New Account
EVEN STRANGER THINGS - TWO DONALD TRUMPS (mirrored video) ☤ ✈💥🏢👱8✌🏼8👱‍♂🏢✈💥 ♊🎭
Trump: the son of perdition
Published Yesterday |

☤ ✈💥🏢👱8✌🏼8👱‍♂🏢✈💥 ♊🎭


(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/

Sublink: [email protected]

Photopea: advanced image editor; Date established: September 14, 2013; Date of website access: January 13, 2023.


(Thumbnail) — Source 2:

https://youtu.be/s48ZbNrPsfA

Sublink: https://www.youtube.com/@angelwhite2463

EVEN STRANGER THINGS - TWO DONALD TRUMPS; Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: June 10, 2022; Date of channel creation: October 29, 2015; Date of website access: January 13, 2023.


............................................................................................................................................................


Supplementary material worth reviewing


Video title: 2010 Trump Serta Luxury Mattress Commercial

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/3c36e166-5931-4059-a7da-6419ae606655


Video title: Bank of America Murals —All 3 panels Mirrored and Decoded (mirrored video)

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/649553b1-858d-450d-afd1-f12b6472af95


Video title: Mirror, mirror on the wall, how many Donald Trumps are there in all? The twin systems or duplicates

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/c3509a50-8654-4848-a5cc-9f5a05bd8425


Video title: Revelation 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound...

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/02400d3e-717c-4210-aa81-6bac1e03fff7


Video title: The Phoenix rising from the ashes. Rebirth of the Antichrist Donald J Trump

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/6f3cd8f2-1509-4082-83ae-61e2dd75fbaf


Video title: Trump the king of jesters or Trump the jester of kings?

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/2653104e-84cc-473a-9463-9804d9518bba


Video title: A mock video of Trump being assassinated by a drone on a golf course in revenge for Soleimani death

Link:

https://www.brighteon.com/4f836eb0-300c-48ee-9843-d21aff29f1d7


Video title: Biden alludes to the Gemini antichrist Donald Trump with two 45 tattoos. He says “bring it on.”

Link: https://www.brighteon.com/83ebd63a-48c7-455a-98af-d9e97c2e34d8

Keywords
apollodonald trumpnew world ordermagapredictive programmingfreemasonrytwin towersclonetwinslucifergeminieagleartemislucis trustjanus88caduceusboazaquilathe hermetic order of the golden dawnreichsadlerstaff of hermesjachindouble-headed freemason phoenixsolar and lunar analemmas

