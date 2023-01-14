EVEN STRANGER THINGS - TWO DONALD TRUMPS (mirrored video) ☤ ✈💥🏢👱8✌🏼8👱‍♂🏢✈💥 ♊🎭

☤ ✈💥🏢👱8✌🏼8👱♂🏢✈💥 ♊🎭
(Thumbnail) — Source 1: https://www.photopea.com/
Sublink: [email protected]
Photopea: advanced image editor; Date established: September 14, 2013; Date of website access: January 13, 2023.
(Thumbnail) — Source 2:
https://youtu.be/s48ZbNrPsfA
Sublink: https://www.youtube.com/@angelwhite2463
EVEN STRANGER THINGS - TWO DONALD TRUMPS; Published by Angel White; YouTube; Date published: June 10, 2022; Date of channel creation: October 29, 2015; Date of website access: January 13, 2023.
............................................................................................................................................................
Supplementary material worth reviewing
Video title: 2010 Trump Serta Luxury Mattress Commercial
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/3c36e166-5931-4059-a7da-6419ae606655
Video title: Bank of America Murals —All 3 panels Mirrored and Decoded (mirrored video)
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/649553b1-858d-450d-afd1-f12b6472af95
Video title: Mirror, mirror on the wall, how many Donald Trumps are there in all? The twin systems or duplicates
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/c3509a50-8654-4848-a5cc-9f5a05bd8425
Video title: Revelation 13:3 And I saw one of his heads as it were wounded to death; and his deadly wound...
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/02400d3e-717c-4210-aa81-6bac1e03fff7
Video title: The Phoenix rising from the ashes. Rebirth of the Antichrist Donald J Trump
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/6f3cd8f2-1509-4082-83ae-61e2dd75fbaf
Video title: Trump the king of jesters or Trump the jester of kings?
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/2653104e-84cc-473a-9463-9804d9518bba
Video title: A mock video of Trump being assassinated by a drone on a golf course in revenge for Soleimani death
Link:
https://www.brighteon.com/4f836eb0-300c-48ee-9843-d21aff29f1d7
Video title: Biden alludes to the Gemini antichrist Donald Trump with two 45 tattoos. He says “bring it on.”
Link: https://www.brighteon.com/83ebd63a-48c7-455a-98af-d9e97c2e34d8
