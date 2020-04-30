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COVID-19 Challenge to Governments & Medical Authorities Worldwide
Supervasi
Supervasi
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9 views • April 30, 2020
Immediately implement the proven and established hospital procedure of Lung Wash within the protocols for COVID-19 and respiratory diseases! Show you really care for your citizens!

Download a PDF of the email sent to governments and authorities worldwide, regarding this pressing issue, asking for an immediate action. https://bit.ly/3f3Y0T0

Be part of the biggest magic show for humanity!

1) One out of every seven people you know suffers from a respiratory disease. Share this video with everyone you can, to help your friends and others like them, take a full breath and live a full life!
2) Join our mailing list at www.supervasi.org for exclusive updates on lung wash for curing respiratory diseases and other solutions.
3) Join our “Supervasi Translators” Facebook Group to be part of a global community of Supervasis who’re using their language skills to help save lives.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/284759759207425/?ref=pages_profile_groups_tab&source_id=391018180937329
4) Subscribe to our Brighteon channel for similar videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/supervasi
5) Give us your feedback, ideas and suggestions on how to improve this procedure and get it implemented in hospitals worldwide - https://www.supervasi.com/contact/covid-feedback.html
6) Share your personal experiences, ideas, suggestions and videos regarding this procedure and its implementation. www.supervasi.org/feedback

#challenge #dare2care #lungwash

Supervasi means “Super Citizen.” Be a Supervasi. Dare to care!
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healthtrumpfdagovernmentmedicalpandemicchallengemodicoronaviruscovid19lungwashmedical authoritiesicmr
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy