ABC Episode 59: “The Practical Necessity of Self-Care”

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“While it is important to love others unselfishly, it is crucial to find a balance. When we compromise our needs and martyr ourselves to the point of depleting ourselves and neglecting our needs, we become out of balance.”
- Jessica Minty, Codependency: Self Confidence
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