Jacqueline Breger - Arizona Joint Senate House Committee Meeting on Election Fraud Feb. 23, 2023

Jackie Breger, working with attorney John Thaler and several others, have documented forensic evidence of corruption, bribery, money laundering, cash payoffs, fraudulent real estates transactions, notarizations, deeds of trust, real estate brokers, mortgage companies Title and Escrow companies, real estate inspection companies, and service companies. Many of these transactions are linked to the fraudulently installed Katie Hobbs, and other high-ranking Arizona officials. Much of the funds flowing through these transactions originates through the Sinaloa Drug Cartel. Hopefully, those involved in all of this criminal activity will spend many, many years in prison.
More redpill videos and info here: https://patriots.win/p/15HIhWzTCT/
