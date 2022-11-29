Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PeopleUnited Are Unstoppable People
47 views
channel image
Health Medicine
Published Yesterday |

"We the People" are the government of the United States. Our elected officials work for us and are our elected employees. It is our responsibility to make them follow our orders and do so transparently. Sadly, we have managed to transfer our power to corporate and other financial institutions and in the process have become the slaves of our own government. It is imperative that we reclaim our power and run our government as "We the People" see fit.

Keywords
we the peopleelected officialscorporate controlreclaiming our powergovernmental slavery

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket