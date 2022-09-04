THERE IS NO COVID..PROOF OF FAKE COVID BY LABS

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ICONS2020 Published July 21, 2022
SEND THIS TO ALL YOUR FRIENDS AND FAMILY. LET THEM KNOW WHAT THE CROOKS DID...THEY USED COVID FAKE TESTS TO PUT OUT A KILLER VAX....NUFF SAID
COME JOIN US ON TRUTH SOCIAL ICONS2022 @ICONS2022 AND TELEGRAM https://t.me/icons2022 OUR MAIN GROUP HERE ...https://t.me/ICONS2021 HAD TO CHANGE NAME TO "THE REAL" INTERNATIONLA COMMUNTIY OF NATIONAL SOVEREIGNS