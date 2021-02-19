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ThePatriotNurse: Winter Storm: A Prepping Case Study and Lessons Learned
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6381 views • February 19, 2021
Posted 18February2021:An incredible storm hammered Texas and much of the South this week. What many people didn't anticipate was the lack of water AND electricity with bitter cold. What can we learn from all of this? Big Berkey Water Filter: https://www.berkeyfilters.com/products/big-berkey
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
The Patriot Nurse https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/
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