KelTec P17 - Dry Fire, Live Fire, Dry Lube #shorts

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MantisX Training AidAmbGun Hammer Block
Dry Fire
Review MantisX Scores
Staple Project Appleseed AQT
Forged Tech Holster
CCI Mini-Mag in the Magazine
Insert Magazine
Magazine Full Tab
Chamber Cartridge
Disengage Safety
Extend Arms in Thumbs Forward Grip
Squeeze Trigger
Manage Recoil
Engage Safety
Release Magazine
Eject Cartrige from Chamber
Remove Slide
Run Bore Snake
Don Gloves
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
Sentry Solutions Tut-Cloth
Reinstall Slide
Forged Tech Holster
Links
MantisX Training Aid
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite
AmbGun Hammer Block
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock
Project Appleseed
http://www.appleseedinfo.org
Forged Tech Holsters
https://www.forgedtecholsters.com
CCI Mini-Mag
https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide
https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO
Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth
https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd
Why Carry and Present Left Handed
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry
KelTec P17
https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec
Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463
Artist: http://incompetech.com/