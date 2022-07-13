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KelTec P17 - Dry Fire, Live Fire, Dry Lube #shorts
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281 views • July 13, 2022

MantisX Training AidAmbGun Hammer Block

Dry Fire

Review MantisX Scores

Staple Project Appleseed AQT

Forged Tech Holster

CCI Mini-Mag in the Magazine

Insert Magazine

Magazine Full Tab

Chamber Cartridge

Disengage Safety

Extend Arms in Thumbs Forward Grip

Squeeze Trigger

Manage Recoil

Engage Safety

Release Magazine

Eject Cartrige from Chamber

Remove Slide

Run Bore Snake

Don Gloves

Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide

Sentry Solutions Tut-Cloth

Reinstall Slide

Forged Tech Holster


Links


MantisX Training Aid

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite


AmbGun Hammer Block

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/P17hammerblock


Project Appleseed

http://www.appleseedinfo.org


Forged Tech Holsters

https://www.forgedtecholsters.com


CCI Mini-Mag

https://www.cci-ammunition.com/rimfire/cci


Sentry Solutions Tuf-Glide

https://amzn.to/3wh1NEO


Sentry Solutions Tuf-Cloth

https://amzn.to/2SMVAQd


Why Carry and Present Left Handed

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/LHcarry


KelTec P17

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/keltec




Achilles - Strings by Kevin MacLeod is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 license. https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/


Source: http://incompetech.com/music/royalty-free/index.html?isrc=USUAN1100463


Artist: http://incompetech.com/

Keywords
short22lrdry firekeltec p17mantisxhammer block
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