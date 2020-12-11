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THE ULTIMATE TRUTH....EVIL WILL BE ROUTED OUT WORLDWIDE
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4765 views • December 11, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com the world MUST go for TRUTH and the SOLUTION. Please subscribe at AWC website first to ensure seamless communications moving forward.
This powerful video will help awake mankind from the trespass that occurs from our very first breath.
This is our moment... this is of epic proportions once a man or woman's consciousness is finally awakened to the power we truly hold.
Please download and share this far and wide for our world depends on it if we are going to save it and stop all of this evil we are submersed in because TRUTH is not present.
God Speed.
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel):
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
This powerful video will help awake mankind from the trespass that occurs from our very first breath.
This is our moment... this is of epic proportions once a man or woman's consciousness is finally awakened to the power we truly hold.
Please download and share this far and wide for our world depends on it if we are going to save it and stop all of this evil we are submersed in because TRUTH is not present.
God Speed.
A Warrior Calls is launched and now taking the world by storm on these platforms:
- BRIGHTEON (main channel):
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/playlists/dfd36d1f-0bce-447a-b16c-106b52e6bc52
- BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/K6tBDPiVYwHO/
- RUMBLE (Live streams & foundational knowledge videos only):
www.rumble.com/c/awarriorcalls
- YOUTUBE (pandemic videos not on this site as it is censored):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4xG9TWLBIuWZuGXwVaS20w
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