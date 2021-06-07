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THE TARES-JESUITS - POPE, PRESIDENTS, BANKERS, W0RK FOR THE HOLY SEE=ROMAN EMPIRE
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434 views • June 07, 2021
Are you awake? The TRUTH is right in front of us. The Tares are showing you exactly who they are. Sympathy for the Devil-Listen carefully to the words (see below).
Woes to Scribes and Pharisees- WHO WORK FOR THE HOLY SEE=THE OLD ROMAN EMPIRE
Fill up, then, the measure of the sin of your fathers. You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape the sentence of hell? Because of this, I am sending you prophets and wise men and teachers. Some of them you will kill and crucify, and others you will flog in your synagogues and persecute in town after town.
Matthew 23:33
And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the money changers, and the seats of them that sold doves, And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves. Matthew 21:12
I know thy works and tribulation and poverty (but thou art rich), and I know the blasphemy of them that say they are Jews and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. Revelation 2:9
Pope laid flowers at the grave of Theodor Herzl , the founder of the Zionist movement (one of the new ceremonial requirements of the State of Israel)
http://www.asianews.it/news-en/Pope-at-Yad-Vashem:-The-voice-of-God-and-the-shame-of-man-in-the-endless-abyss-of-the-Shoah-31178.html
SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL- Meaning in brackets (my interpretation)
Please allow me to introduce myself (Satan)
I'm a man of wealth and taste
I've been around for a long, long years (Since he fell)
Stole million man's soul an faith (Satan wants to take your soul)
And I was 'round when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain (Satan putting Jesus to death)
Made damn sure that Pilate (Pilate wanted no part of killing Jesus and washed his hands)
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game (People being deceived)
Stuck around St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg Russia where the Tsar of Russia had his palace)
When I saw it was a time for a change (Created the Bolsheviks to overthrow Tsar Nicholas II)
Killed Tsar and his ministers (Communists Bolsheviks brutally murdered entire Tsar family)
Anastasia screamed in vain (Anastasia was on the the daughters of the Tsar)
I rode a tank
Held a general's rank
When the blitzkrieg raged (Place where millions of Germans were killed)
And the bodies stank (death of millions)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name, oh yeah
Ah, what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades (Satan love war/death)
For the gods they made
I shouted out
Who killed the Kennedys? (Had to kill the Kennedys for they knew)
When after all
It was you and me
Let me please introduce myself
I'm a man of wealth and taste
And I laid traps for troubadours (Musicians who traveled to Bombay in peace)
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah, get down, baby
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's confusing you
Is just the nature of my game
Just as every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints (Reverse of reality-People worship false profits/Saints)
As heads is tails
Just call me Lucifer (Satan tells you it's always been him all along)
'Cause I'm in need of some restraint (He knows his time is short)
So if you meet me
Have some courtesy
Have some sympathy, and some taste (Always wants sympathy)
Use all your well-learned politnesse (Politesse is often used derogatorily
Or I'll lay your soul to waste, mm yeah (Apologize to Satan as he kills you)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, mm yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, mm mean it, get down
Woo, who
Oh yeah, get on down
Oh yeah
Aah yeah
Tell me baby, what's my name?
Tell me honey, can ya guess my name?
Tell me baby, what's my name?
I tell you one time, you're to blame
What's my name
Tell me, baby, what's my name?
Tell me, sweetie, what's my name? (Satan)
Woes to Scribes and Pharisees- WHO WORK FOR THE HOLY SEE=THE OLD ROMAN EMPIRE
Fill up, then, the measure of the sin of your fathers. You snakes! You brood of vipers! How will you escape the sentence of hell? Because of this, I am sending you prophets and wise men and teachers. Some of them you will kill and crucify, and others you will flog in your synagogues and persecute in town after town.
Matthew 23:33
And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the money changers, and the seats of them that sold doves, And said unto them, It is written, My house shall be called the house of prayer; but ye have made it a den of thieves. Matthew 21:12
I know thy works and tribulation and poverty (but thou art rich), and I know the blasphemy of them that say they are Jews and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan. Revelation 2:9
Pope laid flowers at the grave of Theodor Herzl , the founder of the Zionist movement (one of the new ceremonial requirements of the State of Israel)
http://www.asianews.it/news-en/Pope-at-Yad-Vashem:-The-voice-of-God-and-the-shame-of-man-in-the-endless-abyss-of-the-Shoah-31178.html
SYMPATHY FOR THE DEVIL- Meaning in brackets (my interpretation)
Please allow me to introduce myself (Satan)
I'm a man of wealth and taste
I've been around for a long, long years (Since he fell)
Stole million man's soul an faith (Satan wants to take your soul)
And I was 'round when Jesus Christ
Had his moment of doubt and pain (Satan putting Jesus to death)
Made damn sure that Pilate (Pilate wanted no part of killing Jesus and washed his hands)
Washed his hands and sealed his fate
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game (People being deceived)
Stuck around St. Petersburg (St. Petersburg Russia where the Tsar of Russia had his palace)
When I saw it was a time for a change (Created the Bolsheviks to overthrow Tsar Nicholas II)
Killed Tsar and his ministers (Communists Bolsheviks brutally murdered entire Tsar family)
Anastasia screamed in vain (Anastasia was on the the daughters of the Tsar)
I rode a tank
Held a general's rank
When the blitzkrieg raged (Place where millions of Germans were killed)
And the bodies stank (death of millions)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name, oh yeah
Ah, what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah
I watched with glee
While your kings and queens
Fought for ten decades (Satan love war/death)
For the gods they made
I shouted out
Who killed the Kennedys? (Had to kill the Kennedys for they knew)
When after all
It was you and me
Let me please introduce myself
I'm a man of wealth and taste
And I laid traps for troubadours (Musicians who traveled to Bombay in peace)
Who get killed before they reached Bombay
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, oh yeah, get down, baby
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, oh yeah
But what's confusing you
Is just the nature of my game
Just as every cop is a criminal
And all the sinners saints (Reverse of reality-People worship false profits/Saints)
As heads is tails
Just call me Lucifer (Satan tells you it's always been him all along)
'Cause I'm in need of some restraint (He knows his time is short)
So if you meet me
Have some courtesy
Have some sympathy, and some taste (Always wants sympathy)
Use all your well-learned politnesse (Politesse is often used derogatorily
Or I'll lay your soul to waste, mm yeah (Apologize to Satan as he kills you)
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guessed my name, mm yeah
But what's puzzling you
Is the nature of my game, mm mean it, get down
Woo, who
Oh yeah, get on down
Oh yeah
Aah yeah
Tell me baby, what's my name?
Tell me honey, can ya guess my name?
Tell me baby, what's my name?
I tell you one time, you're to blame
What's my name
Tell me, baby, what's my name?
Tell me, sweetie, what's my name? (Satan)
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