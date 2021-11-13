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063 -The Great Reset and The Road To COP26 -- Walter Veith -- WUP 63
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11 views • November 13, 2021
In Episode 63 we discuss the players involved in the Great Reset. Is this an obscure conspiracy theory with insignificant companies and persons involved? What does the World Economic Forum, International Monetary Fund and the Vatican have in common? What does all this have to do with COP26 and where are we heading?
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