Red Pills- Are you living a lie?

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Are liquid pills safe? Who is Tom Macdonald's girlfriend? Where is Joe's AF1? Did Joe actually signed EOs during his first week in office? Are viruses man-made? Did Joe call for an Uber driver? What is cognitive dissonance? Are seedless fruit healthy to eat? Who is Charles Darwin? What does Covid 19 and 5G have in common? What is in a home-made cough syrup? Can you identify a transgender? Will you get jabbed with the smallpox jab? Why do you believe what you are told? Can you give someone the flu? Can robots be dangerous? - Red Pill Warrior