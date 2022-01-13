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Giana's Return (2010, Linux)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
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22 views • January 13, 2022
Note: The developers offer the game for download on www.gianas-return.de .

Giana's Return is a platformer developed by Retroguru. It was released as a freeware game and it is an unofficial sequel to "The Great Giana Sisters". Giana's Return was also released for Amiga, Windows, OSX, Dreamcast, PSP, Gamecube, GP32, GP2X Wiz, GP2X, Symbian, MorphOS, MotoMagx, NetBSD, Raspberry Pi, Pandora, AROS, Dingoo, Caanoo and GCW Zero.

Giana's Return is very similar to its predecessor, which in turns was very similar to Super Mario Bros. You go from left to right through a level while stomping on enemies. You can collect rubies, and 100 rubies will give you an extra life. Block with stars on them can be hit from below, and some contain power-ups, depending on your status. The first power-up will be a ball which turns Giana into Punk Giana. Punk Giana can smash blocks made of bricks from below. The next power-up will be one, then two, then three lightnings. The first will enable Punk Giana to shoot projectiles. The second will make the projectiles bounce off of surfaces, the third will give the projectiles a homing attack. Unlike the first game, Giana now has a health bar, and she looses powers only if she loose a life, but not when touching an enemy and surviving.
Keywords
platformerretrogurugreat giana sisters
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