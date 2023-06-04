DMSO; dimethyl sulfoxide, another miracle cure 😉👍

Going through all the research papers I made for my dads' pancreatic cancer, I came upon the DMSO supplement in combination with laetril and liposomal vitamine C I'd given him. He got a death sentence from the doctors of having just another few months to live if he didn't do any chemo. As I'd had my own portion of misfortune with the farmaceutical industry, I tried to support my dad and get him to try alternative ways of healing. I got him on the keto diet, fasting and the DMSO, laetril and liposomal vit.C in addition to light therapy with curcumine and vitD. I gave him footbaths and topical oils. When the doctors saw my dad at different intervals of his CT scans, they called him a white raven as they were perplex he was still alive, even going on holidays with mom. But fear of what he thought would be a painful end stage, he chose to go ahead with the chemo. Although I didn't agree with it, I supported him in his decision and brought him Donald Ducks to read during chemo with some structured water to drink and two boiled eggs to eat as the hospital only offered him sugarwater. (watch my video about cancer as a metabolic disease and how sugar feeds the cancer). He had a nutritionist who had a face full of acne. Just saying. These are so-called specialist. So we have to educate ourselves. Sharing is caring.

