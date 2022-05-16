Vice-speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Fed. - The USA and Ukraine have been giving False Information about the Implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention for 5 Years. 051622

I looked for this video in English, but no where to be found yet. This is from today.

Description with this video:

The USA and Ukraine have been giving false information about the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention for 5 years.



Such a statement was made by the Vice-speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Irina Yarovaya at a meeting of the Federation Council Commission on biological laboratories.



Both countries denied the involvement of military personnel and the financing of programs by defense departments.



▪️Kiev did not provide information about outbreaks of infectious diseases, , "which is a mandatory requirement."



▪️Such biolabs are a threat to the whole world.



Now Washington continues to ignore the demands of the Russian Federation to explain the work of laboratories in the post-Soviet republics.