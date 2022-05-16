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Vice-speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Fed. - The USA and Ukraine have been giving False Information about the Implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention for 5 Years. 051622
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153 views • May 16, 2022
I looked for this video in English, but no where to be found yet. This is from today.
Description with this video:
The USA and Ukraine have been giving false information about the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention for 5 years.
Such a statement was made by the Vice-speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Irina Yarovaya at a meeting of the Federation Council Commission on biological laboratories.
Both countries denied the involvement of military personnel and the financing of programs by defense departments.
▪️Kiev did not provide information about outbreaks of infectious diseases, , "which is a mandatory requirement."
▪️Such biolabs are a threat to the whole world.
Now Washington continues to ignore the demands of the Russian Federation to explain the work of laboratories in the post-Soviet republics.
Description with this video:
The USA and Ukraine have been giving false information about the implementation of the Biological Weapons Convention for 5 years.
Such a statement was made by the Vice-speaker of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Irina Yarovaya at a meeting of the Federation Council Commission on biological laboratories.
Both countries denied the involvement of military personnel and the financing of programs by defense departments.
▪️Kiev did not provide information about outbreaks of infectious diseases, , "which is a mandatory requirement."
▪️Such biolabs are a threat to the whole world.
Now Washington continues to ignore the demands of the Russian Federation to explain the work of laboratories in the post-Soviet republics.
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