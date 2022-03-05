© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stolen Babies| Justice | A walk through Spain’s Tragic History (MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
186 views • March 05, 2022
Stolen Babies| Justice | A walk through Spain’s Tragic History (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tea With Mila at:-
https://youtu.be/SQk6jFVCftk
Hi and welcome to my channel, Today we be taking a walkthrough Spain’s tragic history, a dark time in history. kidnapped babies, stolen lives! Justice for Spain!
I hope you enjoy this video.
If you like this video, dont forget to give it a thumbs
up
QUESTION ~ What are your thoughts?
Leave your comments on the section below.So
I love to read them, and hear your stories.
As always! Thanks for watching
🌍 Follow me on social media
Stolen children of Spain
https://english.elpais.com/elpais/2011/03/07/inenglish/1299478844_850210.html?outputType=amp
https://theconversation.com/amp/the-stolen-babies-trial-in-spain-finally-shines-a-light-on-a-scandal-that-cannot-be-forgotten-99860
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=102383364&;t=1646439867005
https://www.npr.org/2018/08/17/639226190/how-spanish-women-were-allegedly-targeted-in-stolen-babies-cases-for-decades
https://amp.rtve.es/noticias/20181008/justicia-certifica-espana-se-robaron-bebes-entre-1940-1990/1815180.shtml
https://www.lavanguardia.com/local/valencia/20210320/6602985/comunidad-valenciana-cinco-principales-bebes-robados-espana.amp.html
https://www.thebritishacademy.ac.uk/blog/spains-lost-children/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-15335899
https://english.elpais.com/elpais/2011/03/11/inenglish/1299824448_850210.html#?rel=listaapoyo
Mirrored from You Tube channel Tea With Mila at:-
https://youtu.be/SQk6jFVCftk
Hi and welcome to my channel, Today we be taking a walkthrough Spain’s tragic history, a dark time in history. kidnapped babies, stolen lives! Justice for Spain!
I hope you enjoy this video.
If you like this video, dont forget to give it a thumbs
up
QUESTION ~ What are your thoughts?
Leave your comments on the section below.So
I love to read them, and hear your stories.
As always! Thanks for watching
🌍 Follow me on social media
Stolen children of Spain
https://english.elpais.com/elpais/2011/03/07/inenglish/1299478844_850210.html?outputType=amp
https://theconversation.com/amp/the-stolen-babies-trial-in-spain-finally-shines-a-light-on-a-scandal-that-cannot-be-forgotten-99860
https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=102383364&;t=1646439867005
https://www.npr.org/2018/08/17/639226190/how-spanish-women-were-allegedly-targeted-in-stolen-babies-cases-for-decades
https://amp.rtve.es/noticias/20181008/justicia-certifica-espana-se-robaron-bebes-entre-1940-1990/1815180.shtml
https://www.lavanguardia.com/local/valencia/20210320/6602985/comunidad-valenciana-cinco-principales-bebes-robados-espana.amp.html
https://www.thebritishacademy.ac.uk/blog/spains-lost-children/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/magazine-15335899
https://english.elpais.com/elpais/2011/03/11/inenglish/1299824448_850210.html#?rel=listaapoyo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.