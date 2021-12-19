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Support Australian Police Against Covid Tyranny
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170 views • December 19, 2021
Divide and conquer has not just been applied to male female through the battle of the sexes, black and white through the propaganda about white people being responsible for slavery, it's also been applied between the Police and the public. People of a better nature, truth-speakers etc., need to support each other by not falling for the divide and conquer trap. Truth-speaking police are definitely people we need to promote and support. Without them, civilisation is screwed.
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