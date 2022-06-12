Your decisions are exactly that and can get you into trouble. But, when you call on the name of Jesus in prayer, to show you the way and help you make the right decisions, then your life will reflect that quality and you will be a beacon to those around you. You will be able to share those moments in your life with others and help them to grow. If you miss the mark, that's okay! I've missed it plenty. Just dust yourself off, ask for forgiveness, and take another step, and then another step, and then another step. All true Christians, who desire to have a close relationship with Jesus miss the mark at times. So, don't get discouraged, just don't give up completely. Forgive yourself.

