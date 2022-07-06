Shawn Ryan Show #29 Erik Prince - The Rise and Fall of Blackwater | Preview

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Erik Prince is an American businessman, former U.S. Navy SEAL officer, and the founder of the private military company Blackwater USA. On March 31st, 2004 the lives of 4 BlackWater employees were forever changed along with the smear campaign of the company that followed.
Erik Prince reveals the truth inside of his company BlackWater and the current events shaping our world. You've never heard anything like this!
#VIGILANCEELITE #SHAWNRYANSHOW #ERIKPRINCE #BLACKWATER
Vigilance Elite/Shawn Ryan Links:
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