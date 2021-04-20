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4 20 21 LIES continue to BE REVEALED! All HANDS on DECK for this FIGHT! PRAY
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260 views • April 20, 2021
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Music
Horror Darkness Trailer
https://audiojungle.net/item/the-darkness/13005323
FULL VIDEO: Sean Hannity Interviews Trump In Wide-Ranging Interview
https://breaking911.com/full-v....ideo-hannity-intervi
Gen Flynn with Mike Lindell
https://t.me/QAnonMap/3014
https://frankspeech.com/
Shadrack, Meshach, Abednego
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC07z-Eb1XE
Health Freedom Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19YnOqe-B3Y
God woke you up for a reason
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/17125
TRUMP NEVER TO RETURN - FIRING SQUADS PREPARING FOR A BUSY DAY - CNN'S LIES, FEAR TACTICS EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKlgbelPRa6J/
Update: Maxine Waters Requested Police Escort to Escort Her in
Minneapolis Where She Berated Police, Broke Curfew, Slams Cops and
Incites Mob Violence
https://bit.ly/3gvSI5Q
Donations can be sent via the following:
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*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
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http://preparewithandweknow.com/
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
Music
Horror Darkness Trailer
https://audiojungle.net/item/the-darkness/13005323
FULL VIDEO: Sean Hannity Interviews Trump In Wide-Ranging Interview
https://breaking911.com/full-v....ideo-hannity-intervi
Gen Flynn with Mike Lindell
https://t.me/QAnonMap/3014
https://frankspeech.com/
Shadrack, Meshach, Abednego
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fC07z-Eb1XE
Health Freedom Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19YnOqe-B3Y
God woke you up for a reason
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/17125
TRUMP NEVER TO RETURN - FIRING SQUADS PREPARING FOR A BUSY DAY - CNN'S LIES, FEAR TACTICS EXPOSED
https://www.bitchute.com/video/EKlgbelPRa6J/
Update: Maxine Waters Requested Police Escort to Escort Her in
Minneapolis Where She Berated Police, Broke Curfew, Slams Cops and
Incites Mob Violence
https://bit.ly/3gvSI5Q
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to: And We Know, 30520 Rancho California Rd, #126, Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/a....udio/mclean/kjv/1Joh
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans
8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that
love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★
Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndW....eKnow?tracking=AndWe
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for
America. Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or
anything you want. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends. https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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