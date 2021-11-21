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BACKBONE: ONE MAN'S STAND AGAINST MANDATES & THE PEOPLE SUPPORTING HIM. INSPIRATIONAL!
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20 views • November 21, 2021
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Part 1: Meet Kelly Hale. Part 2: Authorities Make Their Move. Part 3: The People Unite!
JAKK Tuesdays Fundrazr campaign: https://fundrazr.com/d1uoW5?ref=ab_5VFDLHdfRXl5VFDLHdfRXl
Shot over 4 incredible days of ups and downs, you will watch the drama unfold and be left inspired.
The army of Everyday Heroes is growing larger and stronger every day!
Druthers News and Info to follow the story: https://www.facebook.com/druthers.net/
Part 1: Meet Kelly Hale. Part 2: Authorities Make Their Move. Part 3: The People Unite!
JAKK Tuesdays Fundrazr campaign: https://fundrazr.com/d1uoW5?ref=ab_5VFDLHdfRXl5VFDLHdfRXl
Shot over 4 incredible days of ups and downs, you will watch the drama unfold and be left inspired.
The army of Everyday Heroes is growing larger and stronger every day!
Druthers News and Info to follow the story: https://www.facebook.com/druthers.net/
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