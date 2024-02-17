Secrets Of Russian Space Based Nuclear Lasers Revealed+The INTERNATIONAL Spy State Is Being Unmasked

RealNewsChannel.com





The following report is from Doctor Ana Maria Mihalcea’s recent article entitled, "Hydrogel Platform Enables Versatile Data Encryption And Decryption"





The building blocks of Hydrogels are being found in the COVID vaccine, and Hydrogels are being found in the blood of both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. They are the so-called blood clots that are being found around the world. And these Hydrogels can now be programmed, encrypted and decrypted. According to Mihalcea, they are the substrate of the brain computer interface and the primary method of fusing humans with machines as she described by referencing MIT research in the article, “Hydrogel Interfaces for Merging Humans and Machines” Then Are the Globalists Planning a nuclear laser / EMP false flag to escalate war with Russia? Then Owen Shroyer discusses how a recent poll of Americans across the country reveals the exact outcome of the 2020 election- before the massive election fraud campaign. Then New details emerge of efforts by the CIA and "Five Eyes" Spy Alliance to surveil Trump and his campaign in 2016. Then U.S. borders are flooded with record numbers of Chinese military aged males. As taxpayers in New World Order cities shell out their tax dollars to an infinite and debilitating flood of non citizens. And finnally Dr. Bret Weinstein joins Alex Jones live in-studio for an exclusive interview that delves into his broad range of knowledge, including the threat to humanity posed by global elites.





Extended Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/secrets-of-russian-space-based-nuclear-lasers-revealedthe-international-spy-state-is-being-unmasked/





Source Link; https://banned.video/





