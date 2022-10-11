Today - A Hero of Russia said - "I am very Surprised by the World Community, which for 8 Years Watched how Children are Killed in the Donbass". - 101022

Please read the English Text.

Apti Alaudinov, Hero of Russia, Secretary of the Security Council of the Chechen Republic, Commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, on Soloviev Live TV. Text is below;

I am very surprised by the world community, which for 8 years watched how children are killed in the Donbass, how children, old people, women die. Not one of them even once said a word.

Not a single person from them said when they took a direct terrorist act: they killed Dasha Dugin. Everyone was silent.

It turns out, they said nothing when they blew up our gas pipeline; started playing cat and mouse.

When the Crimean bridge was blown up, everyone was silent.

And today, you see, oh, what grief! They did not have time to issue stamps, they did not have time to put up their posters in the center of Kiev in order to be photographed against the backdrop of burning Ukraine. It must be understood that not a single action in this world will remain unanswered.