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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1756 - Alexander Cavanah - 2nd report on the crime
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Alex was working in the Wendy’s in Edinboro,PA, when Lampley entered and forced a female employee to the back of the store where the safe is located. When she was unable to open safe because she didn’t know the combination, Lampley fired 3 shots from his handgun. Alex then confronted Lampley and pinned him to the wall, before Lampley shot him in the abdomen and the leg, before fleeing the restaurant on a motorcycle.
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