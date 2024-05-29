Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, May 27-28
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The Houthis reported another round of missile and drone launches against ships in the Red Sea region. U.S. Central Command did not confirm the strikes»
