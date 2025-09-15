BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BrightLearn - The Body Ecology Diet: Recovering Your Health and Rebuilding Your Immunity by Donna Gates with Linda Schatz
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
272 followers
20 views • 3 days ago

"The Body Ecology Diet" by Donna Gates with Linda Schatz is a comprehensive guide to overcoming candidiasis and restoring overall health by addressing the root causes of immune system dysfunction. The book identifies Candida overgrowth as a pervasive issue exacerbated by modern diets high in processed sugars, antibiotics and stress, which weaken the immune system and leave individuals susceptible to chronic illnesses. Gates presents a holistic framework based on seven core principles, including balancing expansion and contraction in foods, maintaining an alkaline pH, tailoring diets to blood types, embracing cleansing and detox, practicing proper food combining, adhering to the 80/20 rule for meal composition and allowing time for step-by-step healing. The diet emphasizes the consumption of alkaline, anti-Candida foods such as land and sea vegetables, healing grains, probiotic-rich foods and healthy fats, while avoiding sugar, dairy and gluten. A key component of the diet is the incorporation of probiotics to replenish beneficial gut bacteria, which Gates likens to "planting new allies" in the body's ecosystem. Linda Schatz's personal journey with the diet underscores its potential for transformative health benefits and the book encourages readers to take control of their health by listening to their bodies and providing them with the right tools for self-healing.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
