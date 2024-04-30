50+ days Factorio play time [part 2]

factorio.com
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1 RESEARCHES:
---------------
0:04 - Cattles
2:14 - Stronger explosives 1
3:24 - Physical projectile damage 1
4:41 - Military science pack
6:27 - Stronger explosives 2
7:35 - Railway
10:42 - Physical projectile damage 2
12:02 - Technical ceramics
13:24 - Electric energy distribution 1
14:54 - Electrical arc 2
15:33 - Plastics
17:27 - Aqueous electrolysis
19:14 - Chlorine chemistry
21:36 - Nitrogen chemistry
23:11 - Explosives
25:09 - Cliff explosives
26:23 - Rocketry
27:35 - Warehousing
28:57 - Phenolic resin
29:47 - Advanced Fluid Handling
32:15 - Electronics
34:00 - Electrical heating
35:32 - Crystal extraction 1
37:10 - Weapon shooting speed 1
38:08 - Canola oil
39:38 - Boron chemistry
41:45 - Flourine chemistry
42:59 - Waste dumping
44:08 - Gas power station 1
45:13 - Architecture 1
47:00 - Overclocked Barbed Spikes
48:31 - Chemical science pack
49:52 - Factory upgrade: Interior lighting
50:22 - Factory upgrade: Fluid connections
51:06 - Lab research speed 1
51:40 - Basic gate
52:30 - Land mines
53:33 - Fruit juicing
56:17 - Advanced composting
57:26 - Energy usage efficiency 2
58:04 - More Energy 2
59:19 - Stronger explosives 3
1:01:03 - Concrete
1:03:13 - Asphalt
1:05:23 - Concrete Lamppost
1:06:06 - Gun turret 2
1:07:13 - Physical projectile damage 3
1:08:50 - Heavy armor
1:09:39 - Logistics 2
1:11:24 - Nickel metallurgy
