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CHOSEN TO COME OUT OF THE WORLD
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46 views • August 20, 2020
Rv 18:4-5
4 I then heard another voice from heaven saying, Come out from her, my people, so that you may not share in her sins, neither participate in her plagues. [Isa 48:20; Jer 50:8.]
5 For her iniquities (her crimes and transgressions) are piled up as high as heaven, and God has remembered her wickedness and [her] crimes [and calls them up for settlement]. [Jer 51:9.]
AMP
4 I then heard another voice from heaven saying, Come out from her, my people, so that you may not share in her sins, neither participate in her plagues. [Isa 48:20; Jer 50:8.]
5 For her iniquities (her crimes and transgressions) are piled up as high as heaven, and God has remembered her wickedness and [her] crimes [and calls them up for settlement]. [Jer 51:9.]
AMP
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