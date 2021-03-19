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Newsbreak 111 : Dr. Ariyana Love on Tanzania, Finland, Bossche Letter, Tribunal Verdicts, Positivity
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93 views • March 19, 2021
News and discussion with Dr. Ariyana Love on the latest from Tanzania (this was recorded before President Magafuli was reported as dead), COVID passports in Israel and Finland, the whistleblowing of the Vanden Bossche Open Letter including discussion of Rosemary Frei's article and information, uplifting news of push back from world lawyers and humanitarians, information from the International Tribunal issuing verdicts against governments for crimes against humanity with the vaccine deaths, suicides, crashes of economy, plus discussion of what the enemy seriously lacks, which we have in spades, which will ensure our win, provided we stay positive and centered.
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