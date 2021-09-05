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Funeral Director John O'Looney: Deaths Jumped 250% When Injections Began
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541 views • September 05, 2021
A powerful interview, impossible to refute. The absurd policy regarding postmortems alone would prove the culling.
Deaths Jumped 250% When Injections Began: Lindie Naughton Interviews Funeral Director John O'Looney
"Good and important interview. Valuable information.
But it is not true that Dr. Kary Mullis (the inventor of the PCR technique) said that you could find Covid in a tennis shoe using PCR.
Dr. Mullis died before Covid became known to the world (of course his death just a few months before 'Covid' was announced is deeply suspicious and convenient for the evil-doers behind the entire Covid crime; it is obvious to many of us that Mullis was murdered). Dr. Mullis said a number of things which we can (and must) quote
accurately (otherwise we lose credibility). For example, he said of PCR, which was his own invention: '‘It [PCR] doesn’t tell you that you are sick and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you, or anything like that.’ So PCR cannot be used to prove that this or that person is 'infected' with some dangerous illness - either now or in the future." - [email protected]+I-I_
During the "pandemic" of 1918, the Health Department attempted to transfer sickness from one person to another. After hundreds of attempts, they were unable to do so. Baffled, they eventually gave up. This experiment is documented and archived on the CDC website. - All deaths were caused by vaxx and bacterial pneumonia from wearing
muzzles.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iopPf0YM6m7C/
Deaths Jumped 250% When Injections Began: Lindie Naughton Interviews Funeral Director John O'Looney
"Good and important interview. Valuable information.
But it is not true that Dr. Kary Mullis (the inventor of the PCR technique) said that you could find Covid in a tennis shoe using PCR.
Dr. Mullis died before Covid became known to the world (of course his death just a few months before 'Covid' was announced is deeply suspicious and convenient for the evil-doers behind the entire Covid crime; it is obvious to many of us that Mullis was murdered). Dr. Mullis said a number of things which we can (and must) quote
accurately (otherwise we lose credibility). For example, he said of PCR, which was his own invention: '‘It [PCR] doesn’t tell you that you are sick and it doesn’t tell you that the thing you ended up with really was going to hurt you, or anything like that.’ So PCR cannot be used to prove that this or that person is 'infected' with some dangerous illness - either now or in the future." - [email protected]+I-I_
During the "pandemic" of 1918, the Health Department attempted to transfer sickness from one person to another. After hundreds of attempts, they were unable to do so. Baffled, they eventually gave up. This experiment is documented and archived on the CDC website. - All deaths were caused by vaxx and bacterial pneumonia from wearing
muzzles.
mirrored from:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iopPf0YM6m7C/
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